Filmfare suggests: Very best movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has in no way failed to amaze her with her extraordinary acting abilities ever due to the fact she burst on the huge display 20 many years in the past. Her organic ease in front of the camera has been her best power. She has been recognized to get beneath the skin of her characters with consummate ease and essay them with complete conviction. She could have just banked on her very good seems to see her by means of but as her job progressed, she picked up additional and additional difficult roles and manufactured a identify for herself as a versatile actor. We choose the 10 finest movies of her job so far for your viewing pleasure in the course of this state of semi-lockdown. Take pleasure in!

Refugee (2000)

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty

This was the debut movie of each Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan performs as an unlawful guidebook who smuggles men and women across the Indo-Pak border. His organization received a increase right after the formation of Bangladesh right after the Indo-Pak war of 1971. He herds refugees from East Pakistan into West Pakistan by means of the Rann of Kutch. He considers them absolutely nothing additional than commodities until he meets Kareena Kapoor’s character. He falls in appreciate with her in the course of the crossing. Later on, she entreats him to get her across the border to India as she does not want to get married to the man or woman picked by her moms and dads. They grow to be intimate and she turns into pregnant. She later on offers birth in the no-man’s-land involving India and Pakistan. Kareena was admired for her organic ease in front of the camera. Her chemistry with Abhishek was admired as properly.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…(2001)

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor

The movie was Karan Johar’s get on Ramayana and starred the creme de la creme of Bollywood stars. Tycoon Yashvardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan) and Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan) adopt a little one Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan). Rahul is as sensible and diligent as his adoptive father and is all set to get the reigns of their organization empire. He falls in appreciate with Anjali (Kajol) who belongs to the middle-class. He rebels towards his father and marries her and as a outcome, is turned out of the household. His younger brother Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), the biological son of Yash and Nandini, unites the relatives many years later on. Rohan falls in appreciate with Pooja “Poo” (Kareena Kapoor), Anjali’s younger sister. The two conspire collectively to resolve the distinctions involving the households. Kareena’s character Poo some say was based mostly on Alicia Silverstone’s character from Clueless (1995). It grew to become hugely well known and is nonetheless referenced in social media.

Chameli (2004)

Director: Anant Balani/ Sudhir Mishra

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Rahul Bose

Aman Kapoor (Rahul Bose) is a wealthy investment banker, whose pregnant wife, Neha (Rinke Khanna) was killed in a car or truck accident. The incident has left him depressed and lonely. Forced to engage in social occasions, he reluctantly hosts a get together. But his heart is not into it and he leaves. His car or truck breaks down on a flooded street and his cell cell phone battery dies. He requires refuge in an alleyway exactly where he meets Chameli (Kareena Kapoor), a street-sensible prostitute. She introduces her to the seamier side of existence and he realises that the underprivileged are dealing with a frequent struggle to survive and that their difficulties are manifold in contrast to his. He emerges as a transformed, additional optimistic guy from the experience. Kareena was usually looked on as this epitome of a industrial heroine but she transformed that perception when she agreed to perform a prostitute in this Sudhir Mishra movie. It informed of a depressed investment banker’s (played by Rahul Bose) street to redemption right after a likelihood experience with a prostitute. Kareena allegedly toured Mumbai’s red-light district in disguise to get her mannerisms suitable and her frank and candid portrayal of a carefree prostitute won her legions of admirers.

Omkara (2006)

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, Kareena Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma

The movie is Vishal Bhardwaj’s get on Shakespeare’s immortal perform Othello. Set in the badlands of North India, the movie plays out the tragic tale of Iago/Langda Tyagi’s (Saif Ali Khan) betrayal. Tyagi feels he’s been ignored and slighted by his pal mainly because of his handicap and desires revenge. He plots to deliver him down by sowing seeds of discontent. Omi/ Othello starts to suspect his wife Dolly/Desdemona (Kareena Kapoor Khan) of infidelity and in a match of rage kills her. Tyagi, the perpetrator behind all this as well is killed by his personal wife whilst Omi commits suicide in remorse. Only Keshu/ Cassius (Vivek Oberoi) is left alive in the finish, seeking at it all with muted grief. Ajay brought forth each the ruthlessness and the vulnerability of Othello by means of his energy-packed overall performance and manufactured the viewers root for his character. Karena brought forth the naivete, the purity of Desdemona by means of her portrayal. Performing Shakespeare ought to have been a unique knowledge for her but she caught to her activity and manufactured the viewers root for her character.

Jab We Met (2007)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

Geet (Kareena Kapoor), an extrovert who is self-confessedly her personal favourite, meets Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) in a Punjab bound train and their lives adjust. Aditya is getting suicidal ideas as the information of his mom who has left his father for somebody else has hit him difficult. The talkative Geet spills out her existence story to her co-passenger and she’s amazed he’s not listening. She misses her train mainly because of him and insists he drops her off to her residence in Bhatinda. Then, she seeks his enable in operating away from her household as properly. Her dream is to marry her boyfriend. They grow to be shut in the course of the journey and portion strategies as good friends. Aditya alterations fully as a outcome of their association and turns into a greater man or woman in the method. When he seeks her out, he finds out that her boyfriend had abandoned Geet and she’s been residing alone. He helps make her reconcile with her relatives and in the finish, the duo decides to marry.

Kurbaan (2009)

Director: Rensil D’Silva

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Om Puri, Kirron Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza

The movie revolved about a international terror ring and how Kareena Kapoor’s character finds herself caught in it. Avantika Ahuja (Kareena Kapoor), an academic residing in America, returns to Delhi mainly because of her father’s sickness. She meets Ehsaan Khan (Saif Ali Khan), a University professor and the duo quickly fall in appreciate. They get married and Ehsaan happily emigrates for her sake and quickly lands a career at the exact same university exactly where she’s educating. The pair are proven residing happily in a suburb majorly populated by South Asian households. But all is not what it looks. She quickly finds out that her husband is portion of a sleeper cell working in America whose career is to make havoc. She assists a pal Riyaz (Vivek Oberoi) to uncover the reality behind her husband and his good friends. The movie ends with a tragedy, exactly where to conserve her Ehsaan disarms the bomb she was carrying but will get fatally wounded in the method. Kareena was praised for the graph of her character which ranged from a younger, devoted lover to that of a disbelieving wife whose grip on actuality is shut to becoming shattered.

three Idiots (2009)



The movie, a critique of our increased training method touched a chord with the masses and stays one particular of these evergreen movies you appreciate to observe at just about every rerun. Farhan Qureshi (Madhavan), Raju Rastogi (Sharman Joshi) and Rancho (Aamir Khan) are 3 good friends learning collectively at a prestigious engineering university in Delhi. Although Farhan's curiosity lies in wildlife photography, Raju considers himself a weak pupil and believes that going to temples and praying often could enable him get greater marks. Rancho believes one particular must get an curiosity in the topic and that'll definitely enable them get very good marks. Yet another batchmate Chatur Ramalingam (Omi Vaidya) believes in mastering by rote. The 3 have a set of misadventures whilst in university. Inspired by Rancho, each Farhan and Raju seek out out new strategies to dwell their lives. They start off a journey, along with Chatur, to seek out out what occurred to Rancho, who seemingly disappeared from their lives. What they understand leaves them shocked.

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Shahana Goswami

Heroine was Madhur Bhandarkar expose on the Hindi movie business. Mahi Arora (Kareena Kapoor), is a talented Bollywood actress who suffers from bipolar disorder. She cannot sustain a romantic relationship and is consistently becoming hounded by her previous. The males in her existence both show to be fickle or she finds them incompatible. She helps make questionable job alternatives and pays for them. In a bid to reignite her job, she chooses sensationalism to increase her curiosity amid the media but eventually finds herself minimize off from absolutely everyone. Heartbroken, she decides to quit the business and depart for foreign shores. Even though the movie was panned for its haphazard screenplay, Kareena herself came in a good deal of praise for her deft portrayal of a flawed character.

Veere Di Wedding ceremony (2018)

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania

Veere Ki Wedding ceremony is a rollicking romp made to push across the concept that women have additional entertaining than the boys. At the exact same time, what’s very good is that it does not get itself as well critically and winks and nods at you to do the exact same. Kareena plays Kalindi Puri, a relatively dedication phobic lady who is getting a hell of a very good time with Rishabh Malhotra (Sumeet Vyas) in Australia and who type of spoils her entertaining when he proposes. For the initially time in her existence, she bites the bait and the full wedding ceremony shebang turns into a thing she has no manage more than whatsoever. Sonam plays Avni, a divorce attorney who desires to get married to satisfy her nagging mom but who is truly the player of the group, relatively mildly addicted to intercourse and loving it. Sakshi is a younger mom married to a foreigner (Edward Sonnenblick) and has been boycotted by her relatives mainly because of that. And Swara plays a super-wealthy lady on the verge of divorce. They have been good friends due to the fact childhood and belong to Delhi’s upper-crust but apart from Sonam, who is Delhi based mostly, are settled abroad and come to India solely for Kareena’s wedding ceremony. How they encounter their personal demons and enable Kareena have the wedding ceremony of her dreams types the crux of the movie. Kareena was brilliant in the movie as a lady who is sincere about her dedication problems and tries to get about them as she has real emotions for the guy she loves.

Excellent Newwz (2019)

Director: Raj Mehta

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani

Excellent Newwz is a comedy revolving about pregnancy. Varun Batra (Akshay Kumar) and Deepti Batra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) are an urban upper-middle-class couple from Mumbai making an attempt difficult to grow to be pregnant. Honey Batra (Diljit Dosanjh) and Monika Batra (Kiara Advani) are an additional wealthy couple from Chandigarh who are also making an attempt to have a child. They each finish up at a large-finish IVF clinic run by Dr Joshi (Adil Hussain) and his wife (Tisca Chopra). Due to a similarity in their names, there is a combine up in the clinic and Deepti will get incubated with Honey’s sperm and vice versa. The Mumbai Batras cannot come to terms with the loud strategies of the Chandigarh Batras. Pondering that the yuppie Batras could abort their child, the rustic couple flies down to Mumbai and buys a household in the exact same developing as Varun and Deepti. Whether or not the couples finish up as good friends and would get to reconcile their distinctions types the crux of this comedy. Kareena manufactured the most of her character and was hilarious as a job-lady who desires to grow to be a mom at all fees and can go to any lengths to obtain that purpose.