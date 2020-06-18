Federal police find 360kg of drug ice in Melbourne furniture container sent from Malaysia

Further inspection confirmed the packing containers have been full of small packages wrapped in aluminium foil.

The AFP estimates the haul to be price about $180 million and sufficient to produce 3.6 million drug hits.

Australian Border Force officers found the huge medication haul in 18 unlisted cardboard packing containers full of packages wrapped in foil. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“Criminals continue to find different ways to try to hide harmful drugs,” Australian Border Force Commander Craig Palmer stated.

“And while concealment methods are getting more advanced, so is the ABF’s ability to detect them.”

Three males, together with one Australian and two Malaysians, have been charged.

The 36-year-old Patterson Lakes man was arrested on Wednesday and fronted courtroom later in the evening.

The two Malaysian nationals aged 44 and 45 have been additionally arrested later at a property in Melbourne’s CBD.

They appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.

The Malaysians are accused of making an attempt to own a industrial amount of methamphetamine.

Additional search warrants have been executed round Melbourne and investigations are ongoing.

“Had this drug seizure made its way to Australian streets, countless lives would have been affected,” AFP Assistant Commissioner Southern Command Bruce Giles stated.