Farhan Akhtar Salutes the Indian Army as Lakshya Marks 16 Years Since its release

Farhan Akhtar, the actor cum director cum producer is tremendous gifted. His directorials like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don left an enduring affect on the viewers. And at the moment as his movie Lakshya which hit the cinemas in 2004 marks 16 years since its release, Farhan took to social media to publish a heartfelt word about it.

Farhan Akhtar tweeted a poster of the movie and expressed gratitude in the direction of the Indian Army. His tweet learn, “… 16 years of Lakshya… an experience that’s much more than a film to me and all who created it. Respect & gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and their support.”

à¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤§à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤§à¥ÂÂÂ

à¤ÂÂÂà¤¼à¤¦à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¼à¤¦à¤® à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ

à¤¹à¤® à¤ÂÂÂà¤²à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¬ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ

à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤¶à¥ÂÂÂà¤®à¤¨ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ 16 years of Lakshya… an expertise that’s rather more than a movie to me and all who created it. Respect & gratitude to the Indian Army for his or her inspiration and their assist. pic.twitter.com/OcipfKDOVY

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 18, 2020







Lakshya starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Hrithik and Farhan’s collaboration later as actors in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara was one more exceptional union of those two skills who’re additionally childhood buddies.