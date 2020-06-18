Family is fighting over transgender child –

Dear Amy: My husband and I’ve a 7-year-old grandson that his mom has been dressing as a woman. His mom refers to him as a “her” and makes use of a woman’s title.

She additionally desires the college to discuss with him as a her (he has been having outbursts in school).

My son shares custody together with his ex. The child’s mom feels she is doing what is proper for him and argues with another ideas.

My grandson has seen a court-appointed therapist to decide on his gender points as a result of when he is at my son’s home or our home, he instantly adjustments garments and will get upset if anybody sees him carrying lady’s garments.

We have advised him that if he doesn’t wish to put on lady’s garments at his mom’s, he should inform her.

He says he desires to put on lady’s garments, however his actions say in any other case. The mom has advised us to not lower his hair — and legal professionals advise us to go together with her. But his hair is uncontrolled – he has to carry it or maintain it out of his eyes. He has mentioned he requested his mother to get it lower, however with COVID-19 she couldn’t get it executed. Now his mother is saying that we’re pressuring him to get it lower.

Should we get him on digicam asking/saying he desires it lower? Should we take him to get it lower? Or ought to we simply hope that she’s going to take him?

Yes, we wish to see his hair quick, however at this level we simply need him to have the ability to see and never have to carry it up.

What ought to we do?

— Gamma

Dear Gamma: You ought to open your arms and love this child with out pressuring them (I’m utilizing the gender-neutral pronoun) to be any totally different than they already are. While with you, let the child select and put on any clothes they wish to put on on that individual day.

