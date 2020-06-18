Ernie Dingo speaks out after racist train encounter in Perth

Australian actor Ernie Dingo has spoken out after he says he was racially abused by a man at Perth Central train station.

The 63-year-old says he was confronted by a man at about 8am Wednesday, as he attempted to board a train.

“He came forward directly at me, leaned into me and said f—— a–,” the Television presenter stated.

The derogatory words have been a racial slur.

Mr Dingo stated he then grabbed the man by the hoodie and shoved him back, but claimed nothing at all about the incident was violent.

“I’m not saying that I was right in what I did, that was reaction,” he stated.

Witnesses have reported the man is mentally challenged.

Ernie Dingo has spoken out after an encounter with racial abuse. (9News)

But even so, the words are cutting for the celebrated Indigenous actor and presenter.

Despite getting honoured as a national living treasure, Ernie Dingo has suffered racist abuse his complete life.

“This is nothing new, you get to the point where, there’s just so much negativity going on … Racism is stupid. It is absolutely stupid,” he stated.

It’s also some thing the Western Australian Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt has knowledgeable.

The incident took spot at Perth Central train station. (9News)

“I still get a lot of that in the social media space and emails undoubtedly … abusive emails, racist emails,” Mr Wyatt stated.

Ernie Dingo says he’s worked difficult all his life and this challenge will continue for generations to come.