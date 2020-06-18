England rugby supporters could be BANNED from singing ‘Swing Very low, Sweet Chariot’

England’s rugby anthem Swing Very low, Sweet Chariot is beneath assessment by the RFU due to its backlinks to slavery.

The iconic song that supporters belt out at Twickenham and across the globe at away video games could have numbered days as the governing entire body appear to embrace diversity more.

The anthem was initially sung at Twickenham when black wingers from rugby league and union – Martin Offiah and Chris Oti – scored tries in the late 1980s.

It is explained to have originated, even though, amongst American slave staff all over 150 many years in the past.

Twickenham itself is emblazoned with messages that pertain to the lyrics of the song – like the advertising and marketing mantra ‘Carry Them Home’ and the song has generally been covered and launched as an official England Globe Cup song in the previous.

In an unique interview earlier this week with Sportsmail, England lock Maro Itoje talked about the use of Swing Very low.

The Jubilee Singers of Fisk University, USA on a pay a visit to to England the place they the place invited to give a concert just before Queen Victoria

Martin Offiah is yet another player who be taking part in even though the song was sung through the 80s

‘I do not assume any person at Twickenham is singing it with malicious intent, but the background of that song is difficult,’ he explained.

As component of a broad-ranging assessment into how rugby can place an finish to institutional racism and be much more inclusive the RFU council has appointed Genevieve Glover as chair of a diversity operating group.

And even though the RFU is unlikely to ban outright the singing of Swing Very low it will appear to inform supporters of its background.

‘The RFU has stated we will need to do much more to realize diversity and we are established to accelerate modify and develop awareness,’ explained an RFU spokeswoman.

‘The Swing Very low, Sweet Chariot song has prolonged been component of the culture of rugby and is sung by numerous who have no awareness of its origins or its sensitivities.

Maro Itoje advised SPortsmail this week that the song is ‘complicated’ due to its origins

‘We are reviewing its historical context and our part in educating supporters to make informed selections.’

