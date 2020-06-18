Elon Musk Denies Obtaining Threesome With Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

WENN

The Tesla founder breaks his silence on the rumors suggesting he was concerned in a ‘three-way affair’ with Johnny Depp’s ex-wife and the ‘Suicide Squad’ enchantress.

Elon Musk has denied reviews he appreciated a “threesome affair” with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne.

The new dad has been linked to a intercourse tryst involving the actresses as aspect of a defamation situation filed towards Heard by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and Day-to-day Mail sources declare the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s attorneys want to quiz Cara about the rumoured “three-way affair,” which reportedly started at Depp’s downtown Los Angeles penthouse in 2016 immediately after Heard split from the film star.

Johnny’s legal workforce has reportedly obtained an picture of a lady “closely resembling Delevingne riding the private elevator to Depp’s penthouse.”

But in a new statement, Musk insists he and model and actress Cara are “friends,” insisting, “We’ve never been intimate.”

“She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

“Regarding this (defamation) lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”

Meanwhile, Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman is questioning the timeline of Musk’s romance with the “Aquaman” star, telling WENN, “Despite his repeated public statements to the contrary, witnesses testified Elon Musk was spending late nights in Johnny Depp’s penthouse with Amber Heard as early as one month after Ms. Heard married Mr. Depp.”

Waldman also reveals he is attempting to serve Musk a subpoena so he can quiz the Tesla boss about Heard’s claims she was abused by Depp in May possibly 2016.

“Witnesses place Mr. Musk with Ms. Heard at the time she was executing her abuse hoax against Mr. Depp in May, 2016,” the attorney adds. “We have questions for Mr. Musk.”

Depp has lengthy maintained his innocence amid Heard’s claims he was an abusive husband during their quick marriage. He sued for defamation final yr 2019 immediately after the Justice League actress referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in an post she wrote for The Washington Submit.