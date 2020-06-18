Elijah Wood Assigned to Interrogate Ted Bundy in ‘No Man of God’

WENN

Elijah Wood is set to portray the FBI analyst who studied serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming crime thriller “No Man of God“.

Set largely inside an interrogation space, the story is primarily based on the actual-life conversations among best behavioural analyst Bill Hagmeier and Bundy from 1984 to 1989, whilst the notorious murderer was on Death Row.

The part of Bundy has but to be cast, but Amber Sealey will direct from C. Robert Cargill’s script.

“No Man of God”, which will be amongst the films up for grabs at the upcoming virtual Cannes Market, will be created by Wood’s production organization, SpectreVision.