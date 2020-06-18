Eielson’s F-35A stealth fighters hit 100 sortie milestone

Eielson Air Force Base achieved a brand new milestone this week as F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron flew its 100th sortie.

The squadron’s 100th sortie, a big milestone for Eielson’s combat-coded plane.

The first two fifth-generation fighters assigned to Eielson arrived to inside Alaska in April.

In April 2016, the Air Force made an announcement that modified Eielson AFB historical past. After a prolonged evaluation of the set up’s operations, environmental components and value, the Secretary of the Air Force chosen Eielson AFB to be the primary operational U.S. Air Force location outdoors the contiguous United States to obtain the F-35A Lightning II.

With a complete of 54 F-35As scheduled to reach by December 2021, Alaska would be the most concentrated state for combat-coded, fifth-generation fighter plane. The state may also proceed to be a premiere coaching location as residence to the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex’s 75,000 sq. miles of airspace.