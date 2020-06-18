EA is bringing Apex Legends to Switch and launching Steam versions of well-known titles

EA announced these days that well-known battle royale shooter Apex Legends will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and Steam this fall. The game has only been offered on Computer by way of Origin, Xbox 1, and PlayStation four because it launched in February 2019. Apex Legends developer Respawn explained the game would be receiving crossplay this fall as properly.

Apex Legends is not the only EA game coming to Steam — the studio announced that 5 a lot more EA video games, which includes Titanfall two, The Sims four, Dead Area three, and A Way Out are all playable “right this second.” Need to have for Velocity: Most Wished is also now on Steam, in accordance to Kotaku.au.

EA 1st announced that video games would be returning to Steam in October, with the 1st staying Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Buy, and has because extra manufactured several a lot more video games offered on the platform. EA also strategies to carry its EA Entry subscription support to Steam sometime this 12 months.