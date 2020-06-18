Drug ring busted in Larimer County as authorities seize pot, cocaine, meth and guns

Officials with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force arrested six individuals and seized methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, pot, counterfeit foreign money, handguns and a stolen semi-automatic rifle this week as a part of a drug-trafficking bust in Larimer County.

The investigation, which started final fall and was dubbed Operation La Familia, centered on a number of profession criminals with histories of unlawful narcotics distribution, authorities mentioned. The arrests occurred Tuesday however weren’t introduced till Wednesday.

Warrants have been served at a number of residences in Fort Collins and Wellington on Tuesday. In addition to the medication seized, officers additionally discovered a firearm with a lacking serial quantity and narcotics distribution gear.

Authorities mentioned the case is ongoing and that extra arrests are anticipated.