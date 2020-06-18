Donald Trump Says He’d Support Colin Kaepernick Returning To The NFL

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

President Donald Trump is working onerous to win over the Black vote as November looms — and when requested whether or not he would help Colin Kaepernick probably returning to the NFL — he mentioned that he “absolutely” would.

“If he deserves it, he should,” Trump mentioned. “If he has the playing ability. He started off great, and then he didn’t end up very great in terms of a player. He was terrific in his rookie year. I think he was very good in his second year. And then something happened. So his playing wasn’t up to snuff.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR