Donald Trump Says He’d Support Colin Kaepernick Returning To The NFL

President Donald Trump is working onerous to win over the Black vote as November looms — and when requested whether or not he would help Colin Kaepernick probably returning to the NFL — he mentioned that he “absolutely” would.

“If he deserves it, he should,” Trump mentioned. “If he has the playing ability. He started off great, and then he didn’t end up very great in terms of a player. He was terrific in his rookie year. I think he was very good in his second year. And then something happened. So his playing wasn’t up to snuff.”

He continued, “The answer is absolutely I would. As far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another shot. But obviously, he has to be able to play well. If he can’t play well, I think it would be very unfair.”

Back in 2017, Trump took a tough stance in opposition to Kap’s kneeling protests.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired!'” Trump mentioned at a rally in Alabama. “You know, some owner is gonna do that.”