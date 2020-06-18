Dominic Raab faces backlash as he criticises BLM ‘taking knee’ protest

Dominic Raab is dealing with a backlash immediately after criticising the BLM ‘taking the knee’ protest – saying it is like one thing out of Game of Thrones.

The Foreign Secretary explained the gesture, which has been at demonstrations about the planet considering that the death of George Floyd, ‘feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than one particular of liberation and emancipation’.

He accepted other persons ‘feel differently’ and insisted he understood the ‘frustration’ felt by oppressed communities, but additional: ‘I get the knee for two persons, the Queen and the Mrs when I asked her to marry me.’

The remarks, in an interview with TalkRadio this morning, drew quick anger, with MPs which includes Labour’s Diane Abbott condemning Mr Raab for not understanding the origins of the protest.

But Mr Raab did get help from Tories. Mansfield MP Ben Bradley explained he was ‘bang on the money’, including: ‘Equality does not need one particular group to kneel for other individuals.’

The demand to ‘bend the knee’ is often produced by would-be rulers of their rivals in the hit HBO Television series, but the BLM demonstrators are following the actions of US sports activities stars who declined to stand throughout the nationwide anthem.

Mr Raab attempted to amazing the circumstance later on by tweeting that he had ‘full respect’ for the BLM motion and persons had been entitled to ‘choose’ regardless of whether to get the knee.

Manchester City and Arsenal gamers took the knee throughout their match final evening, along with the referee

The protest has been broadly adopted about the planet following George Floyd’s death, and was applied by Premier League footballers ahead of matches final evening

The ‘taking the knee’ protest was started off in 2016 by American football player Colin Kaepernick

Mr Raab explained he only knelt for the Queen and to propose to his now-wife, Erika (pictured collectively final 12 months)

Labour’s Diane Abbott and SNP MP Stephen Flynn had been amongst individuals criticising the Foreign Secretary’s remarks

What are the origins of 'taking the knee'? The 'taking the knee' protest was started off in 2016 by American football player Colin Kaepernick. He famously knelt for the US nationwide anthem ahead of taking part in for the San Francisco 49ers, to show towards police brutality. He is believed to have taken the thought from how the US military honour fallen comrades. Kaepernick explained at the time: 'I am not going to get up to display pride in a nation that oppresses black persons and persons of colour. 'To me, this is greater than football, and it would be selfish on my portion to search the other way. There are bodies in the street and persons receiving paid depart and receiving away with murder.' The action was hugely controversial in the US, with critics saying it disrespected soldiers and the flag. It was banned by the NFL amid fury from Donald Trump, and quite a few think it destroyed Kaepernick's profession. Even so, it spread much more broadly across US sports activities in excess of the following many years.

Asked about ‘taking the knee’ throughout his interview this morning, the Foreign Secretary explained: ‘I recognize this sense of disappointment and restlessness which is driving the Black Lives Matter motion.

‘I’ve acquired to say on this taking the knee matter – I will not know possibly its acquired a broader background but it looks to me to be taken from the Game of Thrones – feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than one particular of liberation and emancipation.

‘But I recognize persons truly feel in a different way about it so it really is a matter of personalized option.’

Pressed on regardless of whether he personally would get the knee, Mr Raab replied: ‘I get the knee for two persons, the Queen and the Mrs when I asked her to marry me.’

The ‘taking the knee’ protest was started off in 2016 by American football player Colin Kaepernick.

He famously knelt for the US nationwide anthem ahead of taking part in for the San Francisco 49ers, to show towards police brutality.

Kaepernick explained at the time: ‘I am not going to get up to display pride in a nation that oppresses black persons and persons of colour.

‘To me, this is greater than football, and it would be selfish on my portion to search the other way. There are bodies in the street and persons receiving paid depart and receiving away with murder.’

The action was hugely controversial in the US, with critics saying it disrespected soldiers and the flag. It was banned by the NFL amid anger from Donald Trump, and quite a few think it destroyed Kaepernick’s profession.

It has been broadly adopted about the planet following George Floyd’s death, and was applied by Premier League footballers ahead of matches final evening.

As the backlash towards him gathered tempo nowadays, Mr Raab tweeted: ”To be clear: I have total respect for the Black Lives Matter motion, and the problems driving them.

‘If persons want to get a knee, that is their option and I respect it. We all need to have to come collectively to tackle any discrimination and social injustice.’

Downing Street explained Mr Raab was offering a ‘personal opinion’ when he explained taking a knee was a symbol of subjugation.

The PM’s official spokesman explained: ‘The Foreign Secretary was extremely clear he was expressing a personalized viewpoint.

‘Secondly, he has tweeted about it.’

Asked regardless of whether everyone in No 10 had spoken to him about sending a tweet clarifying his remarks, the spokesman explained: ‘I am absolutely not conscious of the Prime Minister speaking with the Foreign Secretary this morning.’

Asked regardless of whether the PM would get the knee, the spokesman explained: ‘It is not one thing that has occurred. But you have acquired his phrases on what he would like to target on in response to the protests.’

No10 explained the government’s new race commission showed it has a ‘positive agenda for change’.

Labour MP Diane Abbott tweeted: ‘Taking the knee’ started in 2016 with American athletes refusing to stand for US nationwide anthem. They had been protesting police brutality and racism. But @DominicRaab thinks it comes from Game of Thrones!!!’

SNP MP Stephen Flynn explained: ‘He says he ”understands” but then goes on to say that he thinks #TakeTheKnee comes from Game of Thrones. How can the real Foreign Secretary not know about Colin Kaepernick?’

Kent Police’s chief constable Alan Pughsley took the knee at a BLM occasion not too long ago

Protesters kneel at an impromptu memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis this month

The demand to ‘bend the knee’ is often produced by would-be rulers of their rivals in the hit HBO Television series. Pictured is the character Daenerys Targaryen