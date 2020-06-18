Dixie Chicks Faces Criticisms as Moniker Is Linked With Slavery

WENN

The all-female nation music trio is urged to observe in Lady Antebellum’s footsteps and transform their moniker due to connotations with the oppression of black men and women.

A top rated U.S. journalist has urged the Dixie Chicks to observe Lady Antebellum‘s instance and transform their title, insisting it can be “the epitome of white America.”

The trio famously raised eyebrows for criticising former U.S. leader George W. Bush‘s war policies, and now the “Goodbye Earl” hitmakers are below fire once again – from author Jeremy Helligar.

In a new Selection column, he argues the band really should rethink its title, explaining, “Regardless of its origin, for many Black people, it conjures a time and a place of bondage.”

“Dixie, for the record, is the epitome of white America, a celebration of a Southern tradition that is indivisible from Black slaves and people grand plantations exactly where they have been forced to toil for absolutely free.

“The origin of the word, though, is unclear. One theory links it to Jeremiah Dixon, who along with Charles Mason, drew the Mason-Dixon line as the border between four states that later became the unofficial separation between free states and slave states. Other less likely theories trace it back to a slave owner from Manhattan as well as ‘dix’, a word written on Louisiana’s 10-dollar bills pre-Civil War that’s French for ‘ten.’ ”

Helligar, a former editor for Individuals, Teen Individuals, Us Weekly, and Enjoyment Weekly, adds occasions have “changed dramatically,” incorporating, “It’s hard to imagine many Black Southerners today tying their appreciation of their homeland to ‘Dixie’, even if, according to legend, it’s the title of one of Abraham Lincoln’s favourite songs (one, incidentally, in which the author longs to be in ‘the land of cotton’ because ‘old times there are not forgotten’).”

The writer’s piece comes soon after a different nation trio, Lady Antebellum, announced they had transformed their title to Lady A in an hard work to distance themselves from ‘Antebellum’, a phrase with ties to slavery.