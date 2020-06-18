Dina Lohan’s Internet Boyfriend Sends Ring via Mail After They Got Engaged

WENN/IZZY

The mom of actress Lindsay Lohan has proven off the engagement ring she acquired from Jesse Nadler, whom she dated on and off for years, on her non-public Facebook web page.

–

Dina Lohan and her on-line boyfriend proved that love can overcome distance. On Wednesday, June 17, the mom of Lindsay Lohan subtly introduced her engagement to Jesse Nadler, whom she dated on and off for years, whereas he spilled on how she received her ring although they had been being stored aside by the novel coronavirus.

In a brand new interview, 55-year-old Jesse confessed to Page Six that he needed to ship 57-year-old Dina her engagement ring via mail since neither certainly one of them was in a position to journey due to the pandemic. He is presently staying in California to handle his ailing mom, whereas his new fiancee stays in Long Island, New York.

On their marriage plan, Jesse advised Page Six that they are going to get hitched “the first hour” they’re able to get collectively amid the COVID-19 disaster.

About their relationship, Jesse gushed that the 2 of them “never fight.” He moreover claimed that he’s near Ali Lohan, certainly one of Dina’s daughters with ex-husband Michael Lohan. He added, “The girls accept the relationship. I wanted to make sure Dina’s girls were on board with our relationship. I always respected that.”

Dina herself confirmed off her diamond engagement ring in two pictures uploaded on her non-public Facebook web page. The mom of 4 merely captioned her submit with a message that learn, “It’s Official.” When Minnesota radio station myTalk 107.1 congratulated her on the engagement, she merely tweeted again, “Let’s talk [red heart emoji].”

<br />

Dina made headlines over her relationship with Jesse again in 2019 after she revealed on “Celebrity Big Brother” that they dated for years with out ever assembly in particular person or talking on FaceTime. Despite her castmates’ fear that she was being catfished, the 2 received engaged after he proposed via Facebook. They, nevertheless, referred to as it off just a few days later.

In an April 2020 interview with Page Six, Jesse claimed that he and Dina promised to remain sober once they received again collectively. “[Dina’s] been sober and healthy for over two months, and we’ve been great,” he stated. “I don’t drink anymore. It’s been over a year, and I was never a big boozer but I was a binger.”