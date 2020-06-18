Home Entertainment Detroit Man Arrested For BEATING His Girlfriend On Instagram Live!! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

A Detroit man has been arrested, right after Livestreaming himself assaulting his longtime girlfriend, MTO News has discovered.

The video, which has been shared across social media, has been observed a lot more than 1,000,000 instances. 

Here is a hyperlink to the video – Warning GRAPHIC!

The graphic video begins with the man taking a selfie video of himself and his girlfriend. And the man explains to viewers that “this is what y’all want.”

As quickly as the abuser uttered these words, his girlfriend started begging and pleading for her life. She can be heard telling the man, “Don’t do that.”

