Detroit Man Arrested For BEATING His Girlfriend On Instagram Live!! (Graphic)

A Detroit man has been arrested, right after Livestreaming himself assaulting his longtime girlfriend, MTO News has discovered.

The video, which has been shared across social media, has been observed a lot more than 1,000,000 instances.

Here is a hyperlink to the video – Warning GRAPHIC!

The graphic video begins with the man taking a selfie video of himself and his girlfriend. And the man explains to viewers that “this is what y’all want.”

As quickly as the abuser uttered these words, his girlfriend started begging and pleading for her life. She can be heard telling the man, “Don’t do that.”

But her pleas had been ignored. The Detroit native punched the lady at least a half dozen instances, straight inch her face.

And the abuser’s cause for becoming so upset – his lady had the nerve to speak to yet another man.

The video was uploaded onto social media on Wednesday and inside hours, dozens forwarded the video of the Detroit police.

And according to social media reports, the man was ultimately arrested.

