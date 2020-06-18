Denis Villeneuve Hopes to Shoot Extra Scenes for ‘Dune’ Remake in Mid-August

WENN

Oscar Isaac, the actor taking part in Duke Leto Atreides, confirms that the director has scheduled for the filming to be accomplished in Budapest, Hungary a handful of months in advance of the movie is anticipated to come out.

Moviemaker Denis Villeneuve and the cast of his ambitious “Dune” remake are heading back to Hungary this summertime for a series of reshoots.

It seems the director is not entirely satisfied with the completed lower of the movie, and he is hoping to squeeze in a handful of new scenes in advance of the epic hits cinemas on December 18.

The more shoots, which are not anticipated to delay the project’s opening, will consider location in Budapest, Hungary, exactly where the cast and crew filmed final yr (19).

“Dune” star Oscar Isaac has confirmed the information, telling .com, “We’re going to do some additional shooting in mid August…”.

“I saw some things cut together and it just looks amazing. Denis is a real artist and it will be exciting to see it come together. It’s kind of wild that we’re doing some additional shooting a few months before it’s supposed to come out, but that happened with Star Wars as well.”