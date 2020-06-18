Defense Attorney Accuses OC Prosecutor, Newport Beach Police Of Abuse Of Power – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA/City News Service) — A protection lawyer is accusing an Orange County prosecutor and Newport Beach police of “abuse of power” in a home violence case.

Defense lawyer Michael Molfetta stated O.C. prosecutor Mark Geller and police had been allegedly making an attempt to get even with defendant Jordan Adrian Salkin.

According to Molfetta, Geller was upset that Salkin received a brand new trial movement on tried homicide prices attributable to allegations that Geller failed to show over 3,600 pages of medical data.

Geller insisted he was not a violation of the “Brady” regulation that states prosecutors have the accountability to show over proof to protection attorneys. Prosecutors might face self-discipline from the state bar or prison

prices if they’re present in violation.

Salkin was convicted in February 2019 on tried homicide and home violence prices. His conviction was overturned in January by Judge Cheri Pham, who may also be listening to the movement to revoke bail on Thursday, based on Molfetta.

Geller stated Salkin beat his live-in girlfriend in Irvine to the purpose the place she fell right into a coma and stays hospitalized.

Salkin’s earlier attorneys argued as a substitute that the girlfriend attacked Salkin by leaping on him and hit her head when she fell.

Geller stated his trial skilled testified that the girlfriend is on life help and in a persistent vegetative state, to which Molfetta stated, based on medical data, the girlfriend was “improving” and “not in a vegetative state.”

In a separate June 10 incident with one other live-in girlfriend of Salkin’s, Molfetta stated Geller “seized an opportunity to try to create a problem” for Salkin, referring to police exhibiting as much as Salkin’s residence a number of occasions that day and citing experiences of somebody allegedly overhearing screaming and threatening on the residence.

Geller stated Molfetta is “misrepresenting” the information within the present case.

According to Geller, Salkin turned himself into police on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of prison threats and home violence with a sentencing enhancement for committing a criminal offense whereas out on bail on a separate case.

Judge Pham on Thursday will take into account a movement to revoke bail for Salkin, who’s going through new prices as he awaits a brand new trial on the tried homicide case.

