Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison And Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Reschedule SoFi Stadium Display – Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — One particular of the initially large concerts scheduled for Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with specific visitors Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts were set to perform at the stadium in September.

The present has now been rescheduled for September four, 2021.

We are energized to share the new dates for the Stadium Tour.

All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are not able to make the new present, you will acquire an e mail from your ticket supplier or you can take a look at https://t.co/Wf8bbF5DL2

We search forward to seeing you in 2021! pic.twitter.com/sKAP88ZIyk — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) June 18, 2020

In accordance to the band, all tickets will be honored for the new dates.

If followers are not able to make the new date, they will acquire an e mail from your ticket supplier or can take a look at livenation.com/refund.

Pop star Taylor Swift was set to headline the initially occasion at the new stadium in July but canceled her complete tour due to the pandemic.