Deebo Samuel damage update: 49ers offense requires a hit with WR’s broken foot

A player who may have won Super Bowl 54 MVP had the 49ers held off the Chiefs in the fourth quarter of that game could start the 2020 season on the shelf.

Deebo Samuel, who as a rookie final season led all San Francisco broad receivers in receptions and getting yards, suffered a broken foot — particularly, a Jones fracture — through a throwing session Tuesday in Nashville with his teammates, in accordance to NFL.com. The 24-yr-old had surgical procedure on his foot Thursday.

Similar fracture led to Trent Taylor's surgical procedure final preseason, then ensuing infections sidelined him all season. 49ers want Deebo to heal effectively for yet another Super Bowl run

In accordance to Healthline, a Jones fracture is “a break between the base and shaft of the fifth metatarsal bone of (the) foot. This is the bone on the outside of the foot, which is connected to the pinkie toe. It’s the most common type of metatarsal fracture.” The web site also claims the recovery time for surgical procedure on a Jones fracture is 7 weeks or fewer with excess weight becoming stored off the injured foot for up to 6 weeks.

Based mostly on a tweet from Samuel himself, it would seem he expects to be back on the discipline in 10 weeks. In that situation, he would return ahead of the start off of the season.

10 weeks I'm back far better than the deebo you observed ahead of

The 49ers and all NFL teams are scheduled to report to teaching camp late subsequent month, and the league ideas to start off the typical season on time (Sept. 10) in spite of coronavirus-associated issues.

Samuel, who had a group-large 5 catches for 39 yards towards Kansas City in February, also broke a Super Bowl record for rushing yards by a broad receiver with 53 on 3 carries.

If Samuel has to miss an extended quantity of typical-season time in 2020, it will be a large blow to an offense that frequently utilizes misdirection and perform-action. The speedy Samuel is a large component of coach Kyle Shanahan’s game preparing in that regard.

The 49ers did draft Brandon Aiyuk, a similarly built wide receiver, in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft in component to fill the void left by totally free-agent departure Emmanuel Sanders. Samuel’s damage suggests the Arizona State solution may want to be a greater component of San Francisco’s offense early in the season than at first anticipated.