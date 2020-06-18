Danny Masterson’s Sexual Assault Accusers Talk Out Right after His Arrest

Four women who say they had been sexually assaulted by Danny Masterson have publicly thanked the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s workplace for filing fees towards the actor.

On Wednesday, June 17, Masterson, 44, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of rape by force or dread. The That ’70s Present star is accused of raping 3 ladies in separate incidents happening amongst 2001 and 2003. Their identities have not been created public.

Now, 4 ladies who in Aug. 2019 filed a civil lawsuit towards Masterson and the Church of Scientology for allegedly carrying out a conspiracy to cover up the star’s misconduct, told Men and women in a new statement they are “confident that the truth will be known.”

“Since we were victimized and raped by Danny Masterson—and knowing we are not the only victims—all we have wanted was justice, accountability, and truth,” the statement go through. “Instead, we were subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimization by Masterson and the Church of Scientology, which has only worsened since they learned we were cooperating with authorities.”