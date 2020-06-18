Danny Masterson Most likely to Reject Plea Deal in the Wake of Rape Fees

WENN

The former ‘That 70s Show’ star is dealing with a highest sentence of 45 many years to daily life soon after currently being slapped with 3 counts of rape connected to alleged incidents taking location among 2001 and 2003.

–

Danny Masterson believes his rape fees will be dismissed. The actor portraying Steven Hyde on “That ’70s Demonstrate” is dealing with a highest sentence of 45 many years to daily life soon after currently being charged with 3 counts of rape on Wednesday, June 17, but rumor has it, he will not give in to any plea deal.

A supply claimed that the 44-yr-previous actor is adamant that his legal workforce is prepared to defend him really should his situation go to trial. “The defense Danny has is robust,” the supply informed Us Weekly. “It’s not a given that there will be a criminal trial. There are very strong grounds for the charges to be dismissed.”

“And it should be pointed out the alleged victims are currently suing Danny for significant financial damages,” the supply went on to level out, just before stressing, “Danny will not be accepting a plea deal, despite pressure he will get to take it. Period.”

Masterson was arrested on Wednesday soon after Los Angeles prosecutors filed 3 counts of rape by force or worry towards him the day just before. The filing was performed following a 3-yr investigation by the Los Angeles Police Division more than claims by a number of girls that he sexually assaulted them through the early 2000’s.

Following Masterson’s release, his lawyer Tom Mesereau voiced self-assurance that he “will be exonerated.” The attorney additional stated, “Mr. Masterson and his wife [Bijou Phillips] are in finish shock contemplating that these almost 20-yr previous allegations are all of a sudden resulting in fees currently being filed, but they and their household are comforted understanding that eventually the reality will come out.”

Masterson’s rape fees, in the meantime, delighted former Scientologist Leah Remini. In an Instagram publish, the 50-yr-previous actress declared, “Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord!” She went on to warn the Church, “This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!”