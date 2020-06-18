COVID-19 is “historic possibility” for economic structural change, suggests Eurogroup chief Centeno

Eurogroup president Mário Centeno speaks to ” Isabel da Silva about the rescue measures he and other eurozone finance chiefs are taking to tackle the economic havoc caused by COVID-19. In addition to praising ongoing economic reform in countries like Greece, he suggests the coronavirus crisis has given the European Union an historic opportunity to bring about economic structural change, especially with regard to green and digital technologies.

“The finish of a cycle”

Isabel da Silva, : “Thank you for becoming a member of us, Mr President. You resigned as finance minister of Portugal a number of days in the past, and you’ll not search a second mandate as President of the Eurogroup, which might be elected early July. Why did not you wish to hold a job in combating this disaster created by the pandemic?

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “Well, you know, it’s for no specific political reason. It’s just the end of a cycle for me as President of the Eurogroup, as much as a finance minister of Portugal. I think we achieved a lot during the last two years and a half. [What] we were able to show in April this year proves that the group is well and very much focused on fighting the crisis. And so it was kind of a natural thing.”

Isabel da Silva, : “But is it not also due to the fact that the eurozone reform is not advancing much, that the Eurogroup lacks some power to deliver more concrete results?”

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “We achieved a lot on Greece, on the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) treaty reform. We also approved, last October, the embryo of eurozone budget that now is the basis for the resilience and recovery facility proposed by the [European] Commission. I think we indeed proved that the [Euro]group is very important for Europe and I am very happy and pleased with the results we achieved.”

“Markets are reacting very, very well”

Isabel da Silva, : “The Eurogroup has approved three loan instruments, worth €540 billion, to deal with the COVID-19 impact, but they didn’t generate much enthusiasm. Are there any member states resorting to these instruments?

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “There is a backstop for corporations with the EIB (European Investment Bank) and it is virtually carried out. And I’m just about positive that the 200 billion price of ensures of the EIB (European Investment Bank) might be used totally. There is one for staff, SURE, and truly, nations already knowledgeable the Commission of their intent to make use of these loans to finance programmes to assist employment. And then the third one, which is the ESM. It’s once more, a backstop for sovereigns. What we have now to judge at this stage is that markets are reacting very, very nicely to all the selections that nations and the European Union are taking. There is loads of liquidity, no difficulties in market entry.

“A true European plan”

Isabel da Silva, : “But the European Central Bank (ECB) increased its programme to buy public debt by €600 billion. So you are very confident that the markets don’t expect the turmoil coming from this part of the globe?

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “The response of the ECB is a part of our collective response. It’s because the starting of the disaster that ECB programmes add as much as virtually €1.5 trillion. It’s a really robust response and it is one which is a lot wanted to forestall fragmentation. That’s why I’ve been telling all people that Europe is again and Europe is again on the premise of a real European plan.”

”Flexible and united”

Isabel da Silva, : “Regarding the recovery plan presented by European Commission, you said, and I quote, “There ought to be a deal with the standard of the expenditure”. But there is a heated debate about the balance between grants and loans. In the end, what will be doable in terms of convincing member states, the famous frugal ones and the more expansionist ones?

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “The negotiation is going to be robust. That’s for positive. But there is a potential widespread floor for the bargaining to happen. It’s gonna be a mix of loans and grants for positive. That’s the proposal of the Commission anyway. But we have to be targeted on two issues. First: there is conditionality. This is to not finance previous expenditure, present everlasting transfers. This is to finance a structural change in Europe associated with the inexperienced economic system and digital. This is crucial and we should keep targeted on that. And the second thought is that there is no troika-like conditionality. So we’re stronger as a result of we’re versatile and united.

Isabel da Silva, : “We are at the departure point, but how to make sure that the countries will stick to those conditions in their national programmes, in one or two years time, when political conditions might even change? There will be elections…

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “I hold repeating, so folks keep in mind that we had essentially the most coordinated ever fiscal stances throughout Europe within the pre-COVID second. So, commitments have been being utilized. They have been being adopted. Risk discount was a actuality for already greater than 5 years. The coordination of those restoration plans is a matter for the [European] Commission, however I additionally am just about assured that the Eurogroup may also proceed to play a vital position on the economic coverage coordination within the euro space.”

“An historic chance”

Isabel da Silva, : “Do you assume that anytime quickly, in a few years, they [member states] will settle for to have widespread European taxes to repay the widespread debt?

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “We now have an historical possibility to temporarily issue common debt by the European Commission, which will be, of course, paid in fully in a longer given maturity that is to be defined … maybe 20 years, maybe 30 years. It makes all sense from an economic and political perspective to match this debt issuance with own resources. So we must work together to find these new sources of revenue for the Union as a whole. And there is one very interesting idea, which is to connect these resources precisely with the pillars of the recovery process, meaning digitalisation and the green economy. So if we connect those two parts of our story, it’s much easier to make it understandable by European citizens.”