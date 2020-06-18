COVID-19 is an chance for financial structural transform, says Eurogroup chief Centeno

Eurogroup President Mário Centeno speaks to ” Isabel da Silva about the rescue measures he and other eurozone finance chiefs are taking to tackle the financial havoc induced by COVID-19. In addition to praising ongoing financial reform in nations like Greece, he suggests the coronavirus crisis has offered the European Union an historic chance to carry about financial structural transform, specially with regard to green and digital technologies.

“The finish of a cycle”

Isabel da Silva, : “Thank you for joining us, Mr President. You resigned as finance minister of Portugal a couple of days in the past, and you will not seek out a 2nd mandate as President of the Eurogroup, which will be elected early July. Why did not you want to retain a purpose in fighting this crisis made by the pandemic?

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “Very well, you know, it is for no particular political explanation. It truly is just the finish of a cycle for me as President of the Eurogroup, as considerably as a finance minister of Portugal. I consider we accomplished a good deal for the duration of the final two many years and a half. [What] we had been ready to present in April this yr proves that the group is very well and quite considerably centered on fighting the crisis. And so it was type of a normal point.”

Isabel da Silva, : “But is it not also due to the truth that the eurozone reform is not advancing considerably, that the Eurogroup lacks some energy to supply additional concrete benefits?”

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “We accomplished a good deal on Greece, on the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) treaty reform. We also accredited, final October, the embryo of eurozone price range that now is the basis for the resilience and recovery facility proposed by the [European] Commission. I consider we certainly proved that the [Euro]group is quite crucial for Europe and I am quite content and pleased with the benefits we accomplished.”

“Markets are reacting very, very well”

Isabel da Silva, : “The Eurogroup has accredited 3 loan instruments, well worth €540 billion, to deal with the COVID-19 effect, but they did not make considerably enthusiasm. Are there any member states resorting to these instruments?

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “There is a backstop for companies with the EIB (European Investment Financial institution) and it is virtually implemented. And I am quite considerably certain that the 200 billion well worth of ensures of the EIB (European Investment Financial institution) will be applied totally. There is 1 for staff, Positive, and essentially, nations currently informed the Commission of their intent to use these loans to finance programmes to assistance employment. And then the third 1, which is the ESM. It truly is once more, a backstop for sovereigns. What we have to assess at this stage is that markets are reacting quite, quite very well to all the choices that nations and the European Union are taking. There is loads of liquidity, no troubles in market place entry.

“A true European plan”

Isabel da Silva, : “But the European Central Financial institution (ECB) greater its programme to get public debt by €600 billion. So you are quite assured that the markets never assume the turmoil coming from this element of the globe?

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “The response of the ECB is element of our collective response. It truly is considering that the starting of the crisis that ECB programmes include up to virtually €1.five trillion. It truly is a quite sturdy response and it is 1 that is considerably essential to stop fragmentation. Which is why I have been telling everyone that Europe is back and Europe is back on the basis of a accurate European system.”

”Flexible and united”

Isabel da Silva, : “Regarding the recovery plan presented by European Commission, you said, and I quote, “There really should be a target on the good quality of the expenditure”. But there is a heated debate about the stability among grants and loans. In the finish, what will be doable in terms of convincing member states, the well-known frugal ones and the additional expansionist ones?

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “The negotiation is going to be difficult. Which is for certain. But there is a attainable frequent ground for the bargaining to come about. It truly is gonna be a mixture of loans and grants for certain. Which is the proposal of the Commission anyway. But we should be centered on two issues. Initial: there is conditionality. This is not to finance previous expenditure, existing everlasting transfers. This is to finance a structural transform in Europe linked with the green economic system and digital. This is quite crucial and we should remain centered on that. And the 2nd plan is that there is no troika-like conditionality. So we are more powerful since we are versatile and united.

Isabel da Silva, : “We are at the departure level, but how to make certain that the nations will stick to individuals circumstances in their nationwide programmes, in 1 or two many years time, when political circumstances may even transform? There will be elections…

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “I retain repeating, so individuals don’t forget that we had the most coordinated ever fiscal stances across Europe in the pre-COVID second. So, commitments had been becoming utilized. They had been becoming followed. Chance reduction was a actuality for currently additional than 5 many years. The coordination of these recovery programs is a matter for the [European] Commission, but I also am quite considerably assured that the Eurogroup will also proceed to perform a quite crucial purpose on the financial policy coordination in the euro region.”

“An historical probability”

Isabel da Silva, : “Do you consider that anytime quickly, in a couple of many years, they [member states] will accept to have frequent European taxes to repay the frequent debt?

Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup: “We now have an historical possibility to temporarily issue common debt by the European Commission, which will be, of course, paid in fully in a longer given maturity that is to be defined … maybe 20 years, maybe 30 years. It makes all sense from an economic and political perspective to match this debt issuance with own resources. So we must work together to find these new sources of revenue for the Union as a whole. And there is one very interesting idea, which is to connect these resources precisely with the pillars of the recovery process, meaning digitalisation and the green economy. So if we connect those two parts of our story, it’s much easier to make it understandable by European citizens.”