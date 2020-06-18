Coronavirus: Delivery robot solutions booming as shoppers opt for contactless options

Before coronavirus-associated lockdowns, the sight of robots ferrying meals deliveries to customers’ front doors would have seemed futuristic. But not in Milton Keynes.

Starship Technologies, the San Francisco-primarily based firm began by two Skype founders, has been operating a robot delivery service in the English city – which is 75 kilometres north of London – for more than two years, finishing more than 100,000 deliveries.

Earlier this year, the organization launched in six new cities, such as a grocery delivery service in Washington, D.C.

Customers make their grocery or takeaway order with an app, track the six-wheeled bots as they make their journey, then open the lid and retrieve their order with their telephone.

The firm says demand for robot deliveries has surged in the final 3 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, as locals appear for contactless methods to obtain meals or groceries.

“People that may be self-isolating at home can get their groceries on-demand in a contactless way using our robots,” explains Henry Harris-Burland from Starship. “They don’t have to go to the store, they don’t have to leave their homes.”

The surge in demand has observed the firm double the quantity of Milton Keynes houses its robots can drive to, and double the quantity of black and white, box-shaped bots in its fleet to more than 100.

“Sometimes I take a video and WhatsApp it to friends and say; ‘Hey, look what’s happening in Milton Keynes,'” says nearby Karim Pabani.

“It was much easier to actually get one of the robots and much quicker,” says resident Liza Biro, who employed a robot to get a delivery of ice lollies.

It’s not clear regardless of whether demand will stay as the virus outbreak subsides and UK authorities progressively ease social distancing and lockdown measures.

Harris-Burland believes residents will not go back to a lot more conventional purchasing habits.

“We definitely see this trend continuing with more and more people embracing delivery robots,” he says. “Not everybody wants to necessarily spend time running errands.”