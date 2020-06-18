Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

What recovery looks like

In parts of the U.S. like New York City, where coronavirus cases are on a steady downward trend, the front lines of the crisis have shifted from emergency rooms and intensive-care units to recovery wards. But even after the worst is over for the severely ill, their comeback can be a long, difficult process.

Covid-19 patients who were transferred to the I.C.U. generally remained there a long time — at least two weeks, one study found — leading to more muscle loss and to increased risk for other physical and cognitive issues.

After a long stint on a ventilator, they often wake up confused and may need to relearn how to eat without choking. Even if their lungs have mostly healed, they may still be debilitated after not moving for so long and receiving high doses of sedatives. Some must work with physical therapists and push walkers to be able to walk again.

The psychological toll can also be immense. Some patients are traumatized, prompting nightmares and fears of being alone and sleeping. “A lot of people told me they felt lost,” Dr. Alka Gupta, the director of a recovery unit in Manhattan, said.