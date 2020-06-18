Coach Says Kaepernick Fits LA Chargers’ Style But No Workouts Planned – San Francisco

COSTA MESA (AP) — Colin Kaepernick is on the Los Angeles Chargers’ exercise checklist, however that doesn’t imply he will probably be coming in anytime quickly or in any respect.

Anthony Lynn mentioned Wednesday that Kaepernick suits the model of quarterback Los Angeles is searching for, however the third-year head coach hasn’t spoken to him. Lynn was additionally fast to level out that he first desires to see how the three quarterbacks he has on the roster carry out — one thing he hasn’t been in a position to do through the offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It would be something I think any team would have to explore with a talent of that caliber that is available under these circumstances,” Lynn mentioned. “I do know he has a excessive IQ on the place. It comes right down to bodily form and his capacity to do what he does. You can determine actual fast the place he’s in his profession after an intense exercise.

“Teams need to see if those three years (out of the league) helped him or hurt him. That is three years of not getting hit. It would really be nice to see him back in the league. I’m very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway.”

LA could have a brand new quarterback underneath heart for its scheduled Sept. 13 opener at Cincinnati after not re-signing Philip Rivers. The 17-year veteran signed with Indianapolis after making 235 consecutive common season and playoff begins in powder blue.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned Monday that he’s encouraging groups to signal Kaepernick, who has been out of the league the previous three seasons. The 32-year outdated quarterback final performed in 2016, when he was with the San Francisco 49ers and commenced to kneel through the nationwide anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll mentioned final week that he acquired a name from one other crew about Kaepernick. Carroll and the Seahawks introduced Kaepernick in for a exercise in 2017 and had one other deliberate in 2018 nevertheless it was canceled. Lynn mentioned the Chargers weren’t the crew that inquired.

Tyrod Taylor goes into coaching camp on the prime of the depth chart. Los Angeles additionally drafted Oregon’s Justin Herbert with the sixth general choose and have second-year participant Easton Stick. Lynn mentioned he has been proud of the digital offseason classes, however that the dearth of discipline work makes it more durable to gauge the place.

Taylor is aware of Lynn’s scheme. Lynn was the offensive coordinator for many of the 2016 season in Buffalo, the place Taylor was his quarterback.

“Thank goodness I have some time on task with Tyrod Taylor because he understands the offense. I feel very comfortable with that,” Lynn mentioned. “We’re going to have to be very efficient when we get back together.”

As with different groups, the Chargers’ exercise checklist can also be longer in comparison with earlier seasons as a result of everyone seems to be making ready for as many contingencies as attainable because of the pandemic. No one can precisely predict what number of optimistic exams there are going to be in per week main as much as a recreation.

“You never know what position is going to go down, so we just need a backup plan,” he mentioned. “Let’s say we don’t have a vaccine and on Saturday three of my wide receivers test positive. Where am I going to get those players? Am I going to have to just go to someone off the streets and bring in new guys to play tomorrow? That’s going to be hard. That’s going to happen, probably. If you have a surplus of players that you can reach out to, that’s just going to help the situation.”

The Chargers will wrap up their digital offseason program Friday.

Lynn, who’s certainly one of solely three black head coaches within the NFL, mentioned there have been good discussions along with his gamers in regards to the protests which have occurred because the dying of George Floyd. One of the discussions included bringing in an area decide to debate sentencing.

While Lynn is discouraging his gamers from attending protests out of coronavirus issues, he mentioned he did go to 1 a few weeks in the past in Huntington Beach that was largely peaceable however tense at instances.

He mentioned the main target for gamers so far as advocating for change ought to embrace one thing past simply protesting.

“Colin Kaepernick took a knee to bring awareness to the situation. I don’t think you can bring any more awareness to the situation right now,” he mentioned. “Now is not the time to take a knee, it’s time to do something.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.