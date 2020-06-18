claremont serial killer trial Bradley Robert Edwards defence to make ultimate pitch

That was much less than 12 months prior to the 1st murder victim, 18-yr-previous secretary Sarah Spiers, went missing and was in no way witnessed once more.

Childcare employee Jane Rimmer, 23, and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, had been observed dumped in bushland.

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo says the only rational inference is Edwards killed all 3 females, provided they had been taken from the outskirts of the very same location even though strolling alone above a 14-month time period.

Proof had “unmasked the killer sought by so many for so long”, Ms Barbagallo explained in her closing submissions on Thursday.

Mr Yovich then zeroed in on the bodily proof, notably a trace DNA sample scraped from Ms Glennon’s fingernails, which he isn’t going to dispute came from his 51-yr-previous consumer, just how it received there, suggesting contamination in the laboratory or at the crime scene.