Christopher Columbus Statue Eliminated From Coit Tower In San Francisco – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) – A statue of Christopher Columbus at Coit Tower in San Francisco was eliminated by city crews Thursday morning.

The statue of Columbus has repeatedly been a target of vandals. Just lately, it has been covered in red paint.

Days soon after it was covered with red paint, San Francisco has eliminated the Columbus statue from Telegraph Hill. My photograph nowadays, my son Jackson took the earlier photograph Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/gm0j3GoVaM — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) June 18, 2020

The move comes amid an ongoing push to eliminate monuments to historical figures connected with racial injustice, as the nation wrestles with queries about race following the death of George Floyd and weeks of nationwide protests towards police brutality.

Earlier this week, legislative leaders mentioned a statue of Queen Isabella and Christopher Columbus in the State Capitol rotunda in Sacramento will be eliminated.

“Christopher Columbus is a deeply polarizing historical figure given the deadly impact his arrival in this hemisphere had on indigenous populations,” legislators mentioned in a statement. “The continued presence of this statue in California’s Capitol, where it has been since 1883, is completely out of place today.”

In 2018, San Jose eliminated its statue of Columbus at City Hall.

Elsewhere, there has been a push to rename areas and eliminate monuments honoring these who fought for the Confederacy for the duration of the Civil War. In Mendocino County, the city of Fort Bragg may well allow voters determine on renaming their neighborhood, which was named soon after Confederate common Braxton Bragg.