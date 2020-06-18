China Slams Trump More than Uighur Law Amid Bolton Accusations

China lashed out at the United States on Thursday right after President Trump signed into law a bill that would make it possible for him to impose sanctions on Chinese officials concerned in the mass incarceration of a lot more than a single million Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minorities in the western area of Xinjiang.

The rebuke came right after China’s leading diplomat, Yang Jiechi, held an uncommon meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hawaii that underscored the depth of discord in between the two nations. The Trump administration has intensified its criticism of China on a assortment of fronts, specifically its managing of the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s incarceration of members of minority groups in Xinjiang has turn out to be one more more and more contentious, if complex, concern in between the two nations. New accusations by John Bolton, Mr. Trump’s former nationwide safety adviser, have muddied the concern even even more.

On Wednesday, the identical day Mr. Trump signed the legislation, Mr. Bolton accused the president of after supporting Beijing’s crackdown in Xinjiang. In an excerpt from his forthcoming guide, published in The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Bolton stated Mr. Trump had questioned why the United States would impose sanctions on the Chinese officials concerned.