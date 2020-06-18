Celebrity #TBT Images That Had been Posted This Week

Anne Hathaway sharing a photograph from The Devil Wears Prada — but with a twist — kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday!
one.
Anne Hathaway posted this tweet that parodied the traditional “Chanel boots” scene from The Devil Wears Prada, to remind all people to carry on sporting masks:
two.
Jackée Harry wished her fellow Television legend, Marla Gibbs, a delighted 89th birthday, by sharing this photograph of the two of them taken in the ’80s for their traditional series, 227:
three.
In honor of his son Bryce’s 13th birthday, LeBron James shared these pictures of the two of them from during the many years:
four.
Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to Hollywood publicist Nanci Ryder — who died at age 67 of ALS issues — by sharing some pictures of the two of them more than the final two decades:
five.
Scott Evans wished his huge bro, Chris Evans, a delighted 39th birthday, by sharing some pictures of the two of them in the ’80s:
six.
Kerry Washington shared this photograph of herself and Chris Rock taken from their 2007 movie, I Feel I Adore My Wife:
seven.
Photographer Mick Rock posted this traditional photograph he took of John Cameron Mitchell for the 2001 movie-adaption of Hedwig and the Angry Inch:
eight.
Christina Aguilera shared a couple of clips and some behind-the-scenes footage from the music video for “Not Myself Tonight,” in celebration of the 10th anniversary of her groundbreaking album, Bionic:
9.
Trixie Mattel posted this photograph of herself alongside her fellow queens Shea Couleé and Kim Chi in the early 2010s:
10.
Paris Hilton shared this early ’00s photograph of herself and her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, that has been transformed into a GIF (and seems to be like it really is straight out of a thing on Myspace):
11.
Rob Lowe shared this photograph of himself in the ’80s:
12.
And ultimately, Naomi Campbell posted this video of herself executing an interview in 2013, in which she spoke about the inequality that exists in the style business:
