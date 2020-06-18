Celebrate This Father’s Day With Hollywood’s Initially-Time Dads

For some celebrities, this Father’s Day weekend is specifically sweet.

All about the planet, we’re celebrating or remembering dads, as very well as seeing dad and mom cherish their personal children, including the stars who are celebrating their initially Father’s Day as a mother or father.

This previous yr noticed lots of our favorites welcome their initially kid into the planet and we know they are enjoying this milestone.

Actors like Major Bang Concept‘s Johnny Galecki, Succession‘s Kieran Culkin and Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint are amongst individuals initially-time dads who we’re confident are calling becoming a dad their new favored position.

Oscar-winner Quentin Tarantino, Olympian Usain Bolt and CNN‘s Anderson Cooper are also amongst the celebrities calling themselves new dad and mom this yr.