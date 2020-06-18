Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Helps make Her Red Carpet Debut at Teyana Taylor’s Star-Studded Get together

Cardi B‘s little lady is prepared for her shut-up.

The rapper’s virtually two-12 months-outdated daughter, Kulture Kiarai Cephus, attended her initial red carpet occasion on Thursday in Beverly Hills. Cardi and Kulture had been amid dozens of celebrities to attend Teyana Taylor’s listening celebration for her third LP, The Album, which drops Friday in honor of Juneteenth.

For the undeniably adorable photograph opp, Kulture wore a rainbow print dress, Nike Air Force 1’s and a vivid yellow bow. And she would not be Cardi B’s mini-me with no a minor bling, of program.

“When I see you I know I did something right for a blessing like you,” the Grammy winner captioned a photograph of her and Offset‘s daughter in her red carpet ensemble.

Other stars on hand for Teyana’s large evening included Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Winnie Harlow and Karrueche Tran.