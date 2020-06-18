Cardi B Makes use of Twitter’s Voice Note for Sam Smith Remix as Nicki Minaj Seeks Credit score for New Characteristic

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ femcee pranks her Twitter followers with a fake remix although her rival credits herself for the newly-minted voice note launched by Twitter.

Rapper Cardi B fooled followers on Thursday, June 18, 2020 by pretending to have recorded an official remix to Sam Smith‘s hit song “How Do You Sleep?”.

The “I Like It” hitmaker made a decision to have a small entertaining with Twitter’s new voice notes perform, which lets customers to record up to 140 seconds of audio to publish on the net and shared a clip of Smith’s music video with her 12.five million followers.

She sent some followers into overdrive as she captioned it, “Remix is out now” – until eventually they realised the cheeky MC had just dubbed her voice more than the Brit’s as she sang along to the tune.

Meanwhile, Cardi’s rap rival, Nicki Minaj, is trying to find credit score for the audio tweet perform from Twitter bosses, right after proposing the thought 3 many years in the past.

She shared an Instagram picture of a message from 2017 when she wrote, “If Twitter came out with a way for me to voice note my tweets they’d be winning. Give me my money tho. Give me my money (sic).”

Calling on followers to urge platform bosses to reward her for the thought, which was rolled out this week, she captioned the outdated tweet, “Can y’all go on Twitter & tell them give me my money for this new voice note feature I told them to add in 2017 (sic)?”

Twitter officials have however to react to Nicki’s gripe.