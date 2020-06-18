Cardi B Blasts Dominicans For Racism Against Haitians! (‘I’m Through With D.R.!’)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

One of the most well-known artists from the Dominican Republic is calling out the intense racism that she’s noticed, from her personal individuals against Blacks.

Cardi took to Instagram yesterday to get in touch with out her personal individuals, MTO News has discovered. And this morning she’s facing a backlash.

