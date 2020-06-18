Can you guess which country each McDonald’s menu item is from?

If you’ve been determined for fast-food all through lockdown, then this McDonald’s-themed quiz is positive to take your cravings to an entire new degree.

In keen anticipation of McDonald’s Drive Thru’s and eating places reopening, UK-based Vanarama has been busy researching among the most weird menu gadgets they provide outdoors of the UK.

While us Brits have been ready to inhale extra-large servings of rooster nuggets or fries, folks in different elements of the world have been dreaming of sampling very completely different meals gadgets altogether.

The McDonald’s worldwide menu quiz takes 20 distinctive McDonald’s menu gadgets from all world wide, together with the McKrocket, a deep fried cheese, beef and mustard croquette.

You must attempt to guess which country each menu item is from – and a few of them might shock you!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.