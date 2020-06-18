Can you guess which country each McDonald’s menu item is from?

Who’s lovin’ it? McDonald’s worldwide menu quiz challenges followers to guess which country each item is from – so, can you get all 20 right?
- UK-based Vanarama challenged puzzlers to finish McDonald’s menu quiz
- It options 20 distinctive McDonald’s menu gadgets taken from all world wide
- But can you guess which country each of the 20 menu gadgets are from?
If you’ve been determined for fast-food all through lockdown, then this McDonald’s-themed quiz is positive to take your cravings to an entire new degree.
In keen anticipation of McDonald’s Drive Thru’s and eating places reopening, UK-based Vanarama has been busy researching among the most weird menu gadgets they provide outdoors of the UK.
While us Brits have been ready to inhale extra-large servings of rooster nuggets or fries, folks in different elements of the world have been dreaming of sampling very completely different meals gadgets altogether.
The McDonald’s worldwide menu quiz takes 20 distinctive McDonald’s menu gadgets from all world wide, together with the McKrocket, a deep fried cheese, beef and mustard croquette.
You must attempt to guess which country each menu item is from – and a few of them might shock you!
ANSWERS
1. McToast Chocolate – Germany
2. McCurry – India
3. Spinach and Parmesan Nuggets – Italy
4. McLobster – Canada
5. McShrimp – Russia
6. Nasi Lemak – Malaysia
7. McKroket – Netherlands
8. Corden Bleu Burger – Poland
9. Bacon Roll – UK
10. Georgie Pie – New Zealand
11. McNoodles – Austria
12. Pancake Helado – Uruguay
13. Chicken McDo & Spaghetti – Philippines
14. Black and White Burgers – China
15. Melon Float – Japan
16. Salmon Beef Burger – South Korea
17. Bubble gum Squash McFlurry – Australia
18. Matcha Red Bean Layer Cake – Hong Kong
19. Kaprao Fish Rice – Thailand
20. McTurco – Turkey
