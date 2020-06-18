Buzz Returns To Once Shuttered Contra Costa County Hair Salons – San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK ( SF) — It was actually a ‘big hair’ day in Contra Costa County on Wednesday. Salons and barber outlets closed since late March have been reopened for enterprise as well being officers proceed to ease the restrictions put into place to halt the unfold of the coronavirus.

At Changes Salon in Walnut Creek, the identify appeared becoming due to the necessities nonetheless in place. First, prospects needed to patiently wait exterior till their stylist was prepared. Then got here a temperature examine on the door and as soon as inside masks have been required as was social distancing.

Those are the brand new regular for journey to the salon. But workers and prospects didn’t appear to thoughts.

“Disinfecting our stations, our chairs, our scissors, our combs — every little thing,” stated Rebecca Wiese, a Changes hair stylist.

Her consumer Carmen had a smile on her face as she relaxed in her chair. She was getting a trim of about three inches of her “Shelter-In-Place” head of hair.

“I’m so excited,” she informed KPIX 5. “I couldn’t believe they are open.”

Owner Bonnie Waters stated as soon as phrase that the salon was going to reopen, the telephone by no means has stopped ringing and the ready listing for an appointment has continued to develop.

“A ton of people (have called),” she stated. “Over 450 people within the first couple of days to get their hair done. So we are busy trying to accommodate everyone.”

Marie Roberson of Walnut Creek was amongst those that have been fortunate sufficient to guide a gap day appointment.

“I’m going to have my grey covered and get highlights and get a trim,” she stated.

Roberson stated the salon despatched out a video previous to her appointment.

“Salon went above and beyond,” she stated. “They had a video to see what you can expect when you came in. They’ve gotten so much to make it so safe for us and I really appreciate that.”