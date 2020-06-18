Bruce Springsteen Voices Outrage Over Donald Trump’s Refusal to Wear Coronavirus Mask

WENN

Sending a direct message to POTUS, the ‘Streets of Philadelphia’ rocker dedicates Bob Dylan’s ‘Disease of Conceit’ to him in a pre-recorded ‘From My Home to Yours’ radio present.

–

Bruce Springsteen has demanded U.S. chief Donald Trump put on a face masks to present respect to the victims of the coronavirus.

The rocker ditched a pre-recorded SiriusXM “From My Home to Yours” radio present on Wednesday (June 17) to ship a direct message to the President, who has dismissed calls to put on a masks in public.

“With 100,000-plus Americans dying over the last few months and the empty shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off,” the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer raged. “Those lives deserve better than just being inconvenient statistics for our president’s reelection efforts. It’s a national disgrace.”

Dedicating Bob Dylan‘s “Disease of Conceit” to Trump, Springsteen added, “With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a f**king mask.”





During his newest weekly present, the rock icon learn out an inventory of COVID-19 victims and added, “It is a heartbreaking and lonely death for those afflicted and for those left behind to pick up the pieces.”