Brooks Laich Nevertheless Mingles With Julianne Hough’s Brother Derek Submit-Split

Soon after months of speculations, the former NHL player and his wife of significantly less than 3 many years announced in late Might that they have lovingly and very carefully determined to separate.

Brooks Laich is apparently not letting his marital woes influence his friendship with Derek Hough. Additional than two weeks soon after he and his wife Julianne Hough announced their separation, the former NHL player proved that he is nonetheless on very good terms with her brother as he shared footage of their exciting hangout session.

Generating use of Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 17, Brooks shared a video of Derek enjoying a game of ping pong towards their photographer pal, Cory Tran, in a garage. The clip also uncovered that the 3 of them have been joined by the “Globe of Dance” judge’s girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, and Julianne’s near pal, Kristy Sowin.

Brooks Laich hung out with Julianne Hough’s brother, Derek, publish-separation.

Weeks prior, an within supply claimed that in spite of Brooks’ separation from Julianne, Derek does “not have any animosity” towards him. The insider informed Us Weekly, “[He and Julianne’s friend, Riawna Capri] nonetheless enjoy him even however Brooks and Julianne are not collectively romantically. They noticed that they have been figuring out themselves as folks and that they weren’t a match as a couple, but that isn’t going to get away their enjoy for Brooks as a individual.”

Brooks was married to Julianne for practically 3 many years when the two announced they have been calling it quits. He and his wife had been dodging splits rumors for months, and invested their time in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic miles apart with him training his social-distancing in Idaho and her staying in Los Angeles.

In a statement they launched in late Might, the former couple explained, “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate.” They extra, “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

On how Julianne took her split from Brooks, a different insider informed Us Weekly that the “Dancing With the Stars” alum “is super upset.” Referring to the 31-12 months-old’s current hair shade alter, the within supply claimed that she is “not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings.”