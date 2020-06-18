Brooks Laich Hangs Out With Derek Hough Weeks Immediately after Julianne Hough Breakup

Brooks Laich and Derek Hough‘s bromance is nevertheless going sturdy.

Taking to Instagram, the NHL player proved that he is nevertheless on fantastic terms with ex Julianne Hough‘s brother by documenting their hangout session on his Instagram Stories. In the video clips, Derek can be noticed taking part in an extreme game of ping pong towards 1 of the duo’s good friends. Regrettably for the Planet of Dance star, it appeared that his opponent had brought his A-game.

Applauding his pal, Brooks can be heard saying, “Autographs after.”

Brooks’ submit comes almost 1 month soon after he and Julianne announced that they have been separating soon after 3 many years of marriage.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the two said a joint statement on Could 29. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”