Broncos’ first 53-guy roster projection characteristics youth, new faces

In standard many years, guessing the Broncos’ first 53-guy roster is form of like throwing darts at a board.

But at least by rookie camp, organized workforce actions and necessary minicamp, there is an notion of who will enter camp as the favorites to make up the back of the roster.

Not this 12 months, even though.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the in-individual offseason plan so predicting the 53-guy roster is a semi-flying blind exercising.

The rundown …

Eighteen of the 53 gamers are new to the Broncos (33.9%).

Nineteen gamers are rookies (11) or in their 2nd 12 months (eight) in the NFL (35.eight%).

And the offense and defense is split evenly with 25 gamers apiece.

Here’s the place-by-place seem:

Offense

Quarterback (two)

In: Drew Lock and Jeff Driskel.

Out: Brett Rypien and Riley Neal.

Evaluation: Fairly easy. Lock showed sufficient in his 5 commences (four-one record, 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions) to finish 2019 to persuade management he must be the no-doubt starter. The Broncos signed Driskel (one-seven job commencing record) as an alternative of striving to persuade a a lot more-knowledgeable veteran to be the No. two. If Rypien clears waivers, he must be signed to the practice squad.

Operating back (three)

In: Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay and LeVante Bellamy.

Out: Royce Freeman, Khalfani Muhammad and Jeremy Cox.

Evaluation: Gordon’s arrival was negative information for Lindsay (no longer the No. one) and specifically Freeman. The Broncos have two many years of game video on Freeman (only three.9 yards per carry) and may well opt to retain Bellamy as a developmental player. Bellamy above Freeman represents picking the unknown-and-intriguing above the knowledgeable-but-recognized. It would be fascinating to see if Muhammad could ever have a alter-of-speed purpose in an offense, but there is not area on this roster. The third-down skill of Gordon will let the Broncos to retain only 3 tailbacks.

Tight finish (five)

In: Noah Fant, Nick Vannett, Andrew Beck (TE/FB), Albert Okwuegbunam and Jake Butt.

Out: Jeff Heuerman, Troy Fumagalli and Austin Fort.

Evaluation: An additional crowded place group. Of the 5 I retain on the roster, only Fant (40) and Beck (9) caught passes for the Broncos final 12 months Vannett was in Pittsburgh, Butt on injured reserve and Okwuegbunam in school. Heuerman is on the bubble right after Vannett’s arrival to be an in-line blocker. Beck is the jack-of-all-trades player on offense. I could see them retaining Fort, who was getting a fantastic camp final August when he tore his ACL, if there is not self-confidence that Butt’s knee can hold up. This group will be defined by what form of leap Fant helps make in his 2nd 12 months (40 catches-562 yards-3 touchdowns in ’19).

Receiver (six)

In: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton and Diontae Spencer.

Out: Zimari Manning, Kendall Hinton, Trinity Benson, Juwann Winfree, Kelvin McKnight, Fred Brown and Tyrie Cleveland.

Evaluation: A whopping 13 gamers signifies receivers coach Zach Azzanni may well have to lease out a hotel ballroom to hold his meetings. Sutton (72 catches-one,112 yards-6 touchdowns final 12 months), Jeudy (very first-round select) and Hamler (2nd-round select) are locks. Then it will get fascinating. Do the Broncos give Hamilton a last likelihood to present consistency? Does the specific teams skill of Brown give him the edge? Are the Broncos prepared to make Hamler a punt returner or do they want to keep with Spencer? Winfree (a sixth-round select final 12 months) and Cleveland (a seventh-round select this 12 months) could battle for 1 practice squad spot.

Offensive line (9)

In: Garett Bolles (LT), Dalton Risner (LG), Lloyd Cushenberry (C), Graham Glasgow (RG), Ja’Wuan James (RT), Elijah Wilkinson (OT), Jake Rodgers (OT), Netane Muti (G) and Austin Schlottmann (G/C).

Out: Tyler Jones (OT), Patrick Morris (C), Quinn Bailey (T), Nico Falah (G/C), Calvin Anderson (T) and Hunter Watts (T),

Evaluation: It will be Bolles vs. Wilkinson at left tackle and Cushenberry vs., properly, himself at center. Bolles remaining the starter will let the Broncos to use Wilkinson as a backup-swing tackle/likely fill-in guard. If Cushenberry, a third-round rookie, exhibits he’s prepared to start out, it will not matter what Morris does in camp. I stored Rodgers above Bailey, Anderson and Watts simply because he has some expertise. Muti, a sixth-round rookie, will be a developmental guard.

Defense

Defensive line (six)

In: Shelby Harris, Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell, Dre’Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim and DeMarcus Walker.

Out: Christian Covington, Kyle Peko, Jonathan Harris and Joel Heath.

Evaluation: I see all but Walker as all-but-locks to be on the first roster, Harris and Casey commencing at defensive finish, Purcell commencing at nose tackle, Jones as a rotational player and Agim as the normal inactive. Walker, in the last 12 months of his rookie deal, has a last likelihood to present he was really worth a 2017 2nd-round select. He had a wonderful camp final 12 months to make the workforce and will need to have to do the similar this August. I really do not have a correct backup nose tackle on the roster figuring Casey could aid there in a pinch.

Outdoors linebacker (five)

In: Bradley Chubb, Von Miller, Jeremiah Attaochu, Justin Hollins and Derrek Tuszka.

Out: Malik Reed, Malik Carney and Tre’ Crawford.

Evaluation: I’m going towards the grain in picking Tuszka, a seventh-round rookie, above Reed as the fifth outdoors linebacker. Attaochu’s emergence as a pass rusher (three one/two sacks) pushed Reed and Hollins down the depth chart. It will be fascinating to see if the Broncos function Hollins as a sub-bundle within linebacker like final 12 months or just depart him on the edge. Chubb returns from a torn ACL sustained in the fourth game of ’19 and Miller desires to get back to double-digit sacks (eight final 12 months) for the Broncos to sniff playoff contention.

Within linebacker (four)

In: Alexander Johnson, Todd Davis, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad.

Out: Joe Jones and Josh Watson.

Evaluation: If the Broncos retain 5 defensive linemen, they could retain Jones as the fifth within linebacker/core specific teamer. But for now, I give Jewell the edge above Jones simply because he has a lot more expertise taking part in defense. Strnad, a fifth-round rookie, will get a likelihood to perform on specific teams, his very best route to becoming lively on gameday. If there is 1 place on this roster to tackle the moment rosters are lower down, this is it.

Cornerback (six)

In: A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan, Michael Ojemudia, Isaac Yiadom, De’Vante Bausby and Duke Dawson.

Out: Davontae Harris, Essang Bassey and Shakial Taylor.

Evaluation: The Broncos had only 1 interception by a complete-time cornerback final 12 months and Chris Harris is now with the Chargers. Bouye excels in zone coverage and will start out camp as the No. one cornerback. Callahan missed all of final 12 months with a foot damage and it is crucial the Broncos get him to the Sept. 14 commencing gate in fantastic purchase or else it is almost certainly Dawson as the nickel. Yiadom and Bausby must look at themselves on the roster bubble if Harris (up and down ’19) and Bassey (undrafted cost-free agent from Wake Forest) have fantastic camps. Bassey is a practice squad candidate if he does not make the roster.

Security (four)

In: Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons, Trey Marshall and Alijah Holder.

Out: Douglas Coleman, P.J. Locke and Kahani Smith.

Evaluation: A sturdy commencing duo of Jackson (71 tackles in 13 video games) and Simmons (93 tackles and workforce-large 4 interceptions). Simmons hasn’t signed his franchise tender however and the sides have right up until July 15 to attain a extended-phrase contract agreement. Marshall is a core specific teamer and filled in for Jackson in the final two video games of ’19. Holder, moved from cornerback to security right after the ’19 preseason, must merit consideration in 6-defensive back personnel simply because of his coverage abilities.

Experts

In: Sam Martin (P), Brandon McManus (K) and Jacob Bobenmoyer (LS).

Out: Wes Farnsworth (LS).

Evaluation: Martin replaces Colby Wadman and Bobenmoyer will change Casey Kreiter. McManus enters his seventh season as the kicker and is in the last 12 months of his contract. Exactly where the intrigue starts is at kick/punt returner and the core specific teamers. Devontae Booker (kick returns) signed with Las Vegas and Spencer is the incumbent punt returner.