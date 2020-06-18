Brazil Coronavirus Cases and Deaths: What To Know

Brazil could have the world’s highest Covid-19 death toll by July.

Latin America became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in late May, largely driven by Brazil’s ballooning caseload, as the number of infections in the United States and Europe fell.

In recent weeks, Brazil has reported upward of 1,000 new deaths a day from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, eclipsing the death toll in every country other than the United States. If the trend lines hold, some epidemiologists project the death toll of the epidemic in Brazil could surpass that in the United States by late July.

The country’s response to the crisis has been widely criticized at home and abroad. President Jair Bolsonaro has dismissed the danger posed by the virus, sabotaged quarantine measures adopted at the state level and called on Brazilians to continue working to keep the economy from collapsing.

Even as the country’s coronavirus crisis worsened in recent weeks, some major cities eased preventive measures in mid-June. Shopping malls have begun to reopen in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Beaches are starting to draw crowds again, even as some hospital systems are close to running out of intensive care beds.