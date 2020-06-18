Brandon Kyle Goodman: Black Lives Mattering “Should Not Be a Debate”

And the time to commence performing so is now, Goodman stated.

“We can’t not talk about this thing anymore. Because it’s some bulls–t. At base, it’s bulls–t that Black people have to fight to say our lives matter,” he explained. “It should not be a debate. We shouldn’t be debating if racism exists, if it’s bad, if it’s good—which, that’s what people have been doing on Twitter. Like, ‘Is it? Well, what do you think?’ Honey, it exists. It’s been existing. You are a part of it. We are all inside of it. It needs to go. At base. Now, let’s move forward from there.”

Not only is racism not up for debate, but it really is not “a political thing,” either, Goodman mentioned.

Sylvester agreed, labeling racism, along with every little thing the Black Lives Matter motion is fighting for, “a human rights” challenge: “Like, I’m a Black gay man who votes both Democrat and Republican depending on who the candidate is and what level and what they’re offering to my life and you know, X, Y and Z…so for me, I’m very apolitical.”

Goodman pointed out that there are “levels of engagement inside of this which do include policies and politics,” and that elements this kind of as socioeconomics must be deemed in the bigger battle for equality. Nevertheless, yes, “the base is human life,” he additional.