Bomb risk issued to Rajinikanth by an anonymous caller

An anonymous tip was sent to the police that a bomb had been planted at South superstar Rajinikanth’s residence in Chennai’s Poes Backyard. The Police instantly sent across a search celebration with sniffer canines and a bomb detector squad to examine the actor’s residence.

The information induced a good deal of ruckus in the spot as supporters and effectively-wishers gathered all around his property in spite of the lockdown. The squad is even now browsing the property for any indications of a bomb. No reviews pertaining to whether or not it is a hoax or not have been issued however.

Rajinikanth is one particular of the largest names in the Indian movie marketplace and is viewed as a nationwide icon. A bomb risk of this kind can bring about plenty of disruption not only Chennai but across the nation as effectively