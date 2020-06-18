Bolton says Trump defended Saudi Crown Prince in Khashoggi murder to distract from Ivanka scandal

President Trump backed Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the aftermath of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder to distract reporters from protecting Ivanka Trump’s use of a personal e-mail server, a brand new ebook claims.

Early copies of John Bolton’s ‘The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,’ have been obtained Wednesday by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

In the ebook, Bolton, Trump’s third nationwide safety adviser, urged that a number of the president’s extra erratic conduct was designed to function a diversion.

President Trump despatched out an announcement backing Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the aftermath of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder to distract reporters from protecting Ivanka Trump’s use of personal e-mail, John Bolton’s new ebook claims

On November 20, 2018, Trump wrote that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) ‘may very nicely … had information of this tragic occasion – possibly he did and possibly he did not!’ referring to Jamal Khashoggi’s (proper) murder, which the CIA stated the Crown Prince ordered

John Bolton, the previous nationwide safety adviser, wrote in his new ebook that the assertion was by design, as President Trump (left) wished to distract journalists from writing about Ivanka Trump (proper) utilizing non-public e-mail with authorities officers

Early copies of John Bolton’s memoir, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ leaked to the press Wednesday. The ebook is out Tuesday

Bolton recalled the November 2018 controversy over Khashoggi’s loss of life.

Khashoggi was a Washington Post op-ed author and a resident of the U.S.

He additionally was a critic of the Saudi regime.

He went lacking after strolling into the Saudi consulate in Turkey on October 2.

A month later, the CIA decided that the Crown Prince, who has an in depth relationship with White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, had given the order for Khashoggi’s assassination.

On November 20, the president learn an exclamation-mark-filled assertion basically letting the Crown Prince off the hook.

‘Our intelligence companies proceed to assess all data, but it surely may very nicely be that the Crown Prince had information of this tragic occasion – possibly he did and possibly he did not!’ Trump had stated.

‘That being stated, we might by no means know all the information surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi,’ Trump continued. ‘In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.’

Behind-the-scenes, Bolton wrote, Trump determined to situation the assertion as a result of on November 19 the story broke that first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump despatched lots of of emails to authorities officers utilizing a private e-mail account.

Government officers are supposed to use authorities e-mail accounts for presidency enterprise, so the messages may be archived and correct safety measures are in place.

‘This will divert from Ivanka,’ Trump stated of the assertion, in accordance to Bolton’s ebook. ‘If I learn the assertion in individual, that may take over the Ivanka factor.’

Ivanka’s use of a personal e-mail account seemed hypocritical after Trump paid nice consideration to rival Hillary Clinton’s use of her non-public e-mail server throughout her tenure as President Obama’s secretary of state.