Bobby Berk From Queer Eye Responded To A TikTok About How He Does Most Of The Operate On The Display

Queer eye? Additional like side-eye!
This is Bobby Berk.
He is an extremely experienced interior designer, as very well as a member of the Fab 5 — the inspiring staff at the center of Queer Eye on Netflix.
If you are a fan of Queer Eye, you are almost certainly tuned into the ongoing joke that even however Bobby bears the brunt of the difficult get the job done on the demonstrate, he does not get adequate display time…
…Or appreciation from the men and women receiving a makeover (and an completely new household, thanks to Bobby).
It seems as however Bobby has caught onto the joke as very well. He joined in on the entertaining by duetting a fan’s hilarious TikTok about it. Quickly immediately after, he created the duet personal, but here is the unique video he responded to:
It appears as however we’re not the only ones who consider Bobby deserves additional credit score!
