Bobby Berk From Queer Eye Responded To A TikTok About How He Does Most Of The Operate On The Display

Queer eye? Additional like side-eye!

This is Bobby Berk.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Photos

He is an extremely experienced interior designer, as very well as a member of the Fab 5 — the inspiring staff at the center of Queer Eye on Netflix.

If you are a fan of Queer Eye, you are almost certainly tuned into the ongoing joke that even however Bobby bears the brunt of the difficult get the job done on the demonstrate, he does not get adequate display time…

totally nothing at all is funnier to me than the reality that queer eye dedicates about 5 minutes of each and every episode to antoni cutting an avocado and all around 15-20 seconds to bobby actually constructing a home

…Or appreciation from the men and women receiving a makeover (and an completely new household, thanks to Bobby).

every Queer Eye hero when Bobby completely renovates everything in their entire home vs. when Antoni serves a plate of cut-up grapefruit

just about every Queer Eye hero when Bobby fully renovates every little thing in their total household
vs.
when Antoni serves a plate of reduce-up grapefruit

It seems as however Bobby has caught onto the joke as very well. He joined in on the entertaining by duetting a fan’s hilarious TikTok about it. Quickly immediately after, he created the duet personal, but here is the unique video he responded to:

It appears as however we’re not the only ones who consider Bobby deserves additional credit score!

