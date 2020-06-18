Blake Girls Soccer Program To Honor George Floyd And Raising Money For Businesses Affected By Riots

The Blake Girls Soccer Program is coordinating an 8.46 mile occasion Wednesday to honor George Floyd and elevating cash for companies impacted by the latest riots. Athletes from a number of faculties, together with Edina, Orono, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Breck and Coon Rapids are operating, biking, strolling or swimming a distance of 8.46 miles. The 8.46 mile distance symbolizes the Eight minutes and 46 seconds that the police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck. The fundraising aim is $8,460 in honor of Floyd. Donations will go to the Lake Street Council, which is utilizing 100% of donations to assist rebuild Lake Street.

