A Black teenager was discovered lynched on a tree outdoors a college in suburban Houston late Tuesday — but the cops are saying that its suicide.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Workplace announced that the entire body of the unnamed teen was identified in the parking great deal of Ehrhardt Elementary College in Spring, Texas.

“Based on security video, witnesses and other evidence, preliminary indications are the male hanged himself,” the sheriff’s workplace in a statement. “There are currently no signs of foul play.”

Regardless of the statement, there have been many hangings of younger, Black males across the nation above the previous number of weeks. The authorities look reluctant to label them as lynchings — but the Black neighborhood believe they are.

Just final week, Robert Fuller, 24, was discovered lynched in Palmdale. The failure to act sparked protests above the weekend, calling for a total investigation. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division announced that the investigation would be monitored by the California Lawyer Standard and the FBI.