Black Teenager Located Lynched Outdoors Texas College

Bradley Lamb
A Black teenager was discovered lynched on a tree outdoors a college in suburban Houston late Tuesday — but the cops are saying that its suicide.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Workplace announced that the entire body of the unnamed teen was identified in the parking great deal of Ehrhardt Elementary College in Spring, Texas.

“Based on security video, witnesses and other evidence, preliminary indications are the male hanged himself,” the sheriff’s workplace in a statement. “There are currently no signs of foul play.”

