Billy Bob’s Texas In Fort Really worth Reopens For 1st Time Because March – Dallas / Fort Really worth

FORT Really worth () – Billy Bob’s Texas is reopening this week for the initially time due to the fact it was forced to shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The well-known club stated its “first phase of reopening” will welcome consumers back for daytime admission only.

The club will be open for the following days and hrs:

Thursday, June 18: 11 a.m. – six p.m.

Friday, June 19: 11 a.m. – six p.m.

Saturday, June 20: 11 a.m. – six p.m.

Sunday, June 21: 12 p.m. – six p.m.

The complete routine of reopening can be observed on the Billy Bob’s internet site.

The club stated it manufactured “major renovations” although closed in purchase to improve the services. It also stated it will reopen by following wellbeing and security recommendations as the pandemic continues.