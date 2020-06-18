Dealing with a multi-million dollar lawsuit, Bianca de la Garza is acquiring some enable from a higher-powered attorney acknowledged for representing President Donald Trump and suing the site Gawker out of existence.

Charles More difficult, the effectively-acknowledged media attorney representing de la Garza and her corporations, sent a letter Wednesday threatening to sue at least two media retailers for purportedly misstating facets of the lawsuit towards the former WCVB anchor.

Alden Shoe Organization is suing de la Garza for $15 million that attorneys say was stolen from the longtime Massachusetts-based mostly corporation by its former chief economic officer, who was good friends with and created a romantic curiosity in the Television host. The civil lawsuit — which says considerably of the dollars was utilised to lavish de la Garza with presents and fund her quick-lived late-evening display — was filed earlier this month in Suffolk County Superior Court and initial reported on publicly this week.

Harder’s letter does not deal with the central premise of the lawsuit.

Nonetheless, it does consider challenge with various “false and defamatory statements” in at least two articles or blog posts about the suit and demands a correction and apology from the San Francisco Chronicle and Esquire, “among other publications,” in accordance to an e mail from More difficult late Wednesday evening.

In the letter, More difficult requires problems with statements — the two in an Related Press report published by the Chronicle and a quick Esquire site publish — that recommend de la Garza engaged in criminal embezzlement.

Although the lawsuit says that de la Garza ““knew or should have known” that the money she obtained from former Alden CFO Richard Hajjar have been stolen, no criminal expenses have been filed. Alden is also individually suing Hajjar to recover $27 million in allegedly stolen money in Plymouth County Superior Court.

Harder’s letter also disputes the notion that de la Garza was “in a relationship” with Hajjar, as written in the Esquire publish.

“They are not and have never been in a romantic relationship of any kind,” More difficult wrote.

Lastly, the letter disputes the notion that Hajjar “funneled” any of the $15 million into de la Garza’s attractiveness product or service enterprise, BDG Elegance.

“BDG received no such funds,” More difficult wrote.

In accordance to the lawsuit, most of the dollars went to de la Garza’s manufacturing corporation, Fortunate Gal. Nonetheless, the lawsuit also says that she “commingled” the assets of Fortunate Gal with her personalized assets and other enterprise pursuits, like BDG Elegance. As of Thursday afternoon, More difficult had however to react to an e mail asking whether or not his staff disputes the latter declare.

He also did not promptly say how quite a few “other publications” have been sent the letter Wednesday, which threatens prospective legal action if the “complete fabrications” are not corrected by Thursday evening. It also demanded an apology for every single of the highlighted statements inside the identical 24-hour timespan.

“Failure to do so will leave our clients with no alternative but to consider instituting immediate legal proceedings against you,” the letter says. “Should that occur, my clients would pursue all available causes of action and seek all available legal remedies to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

Representatives for Hearst, which owns the two the Chronicle and Esquire, did not promptly react to requests for comment.

More difficult, whose workplace is based mostly in Los Angeles, has created a identify for himself threatening to sue media retailers — and, at instances, undertaking so effectively. In 2016, he won a higher-profile invasion of privacy situation that led to the bankruptcy of Gawker Media and the demise of its flagship site. More difficult has given that represented Trump and his campaign in a range of lawsuits, the two authentic and threatened, towards main information organizations — as effectively as towards the porn actress acknowledged as Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with the president.

In accordance to public information, the Trump campaign has paid Harder’s company virtually $two.9 million this election cycle.

